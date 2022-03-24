Contact Us
York Daily Voice
Winning $1 Million PA Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Turkey Hill where the winning ticket was sold
Turkey Hill where the winning ticket was sold Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

You might be a winner!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill, 5 Fuhrman Mill Road, Hanover. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls with the winning numbers, 31-32-37-38-48, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 21,300 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,700 tickets purchased with Double Play, according to PA Lottery.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The next drawing is on Saturday, Mar. 26.

