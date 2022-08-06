Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Boy, 13, Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police
Pain At The Pump: Gas Prices Spike To New Record High In Pennsylvania

Zak Failla
Here's the latest update on gas prices in Pennsylvania.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/planet_fox
The average price per gallon in the US, according to AAA.
Photo Credit: AAA

Memorial Day travel and rising oil costs have caused the price of gas in Pennsylvania to rise to record levels with no relief in sight for motorists.

On Wednesday, June 8, the cost of gas per gallon rose to an average of $5.03 statewide, the highest recorded price since AAA began tracking such figures, according to the organization.

The price is up four cents overnight, 26 cents from a week ago, and 53 cents from a month ago as the demand for fuel has risen while tensions overseas have limited the available supply. 

On June 8, 2021, motorists were paying an average of $3.18 per gallon in Pennsylvania.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.” 

In Southeast Pennsylvania the average price per gallon of gas for motorists, by county, according to AAA on June 8:

  • Delaware: $5.12;
  • Philadelphia: $5.12
  • Bucks: $5.09; 
  • Montgomery: $5.09;
  • Chester: $5.07;
  • Northampton: $5.04
  • Lehigh: $5.03;
  • Berks: $5.00;
  • Lancaster: $4.99
  • Adams: $4.98;
  • Lebanon: $4.98;
  • York: $4.98;
  • Cumberland: $4.97;
  • Dauphin: $4.97.

Nationally, prices also set a new record high at an average of $4.96 per gallon for regular, and $5.72 per gallon of diesel fuel, both up nearly two dollars from a year ago.

“The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply,” according to AAA. “Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel.

“As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged (29) cents in one week to hit ($4.95).” 

