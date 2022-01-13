PA Lottery Fast Play Winning Ticket Worth Nearly $500K Sold In York County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth $462,934 sold in York County on Monday, according to a release by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The progressive top prize-winning ticket was a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket sold at Penn’s Market located at 25 South Penn Street in York, which will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000, according to the release.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, officials say.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

All Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

For additional information visit on how to play or lottery rules visit palottery.com

