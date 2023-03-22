$1 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket Sold To Lucky Pennsylvania Player

A winning scratch-off ticket sold on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, sold in Westmoreland County according to lottery officials.

The ticket was a $1 Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off, which is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million— five more of those top prizes, among other winnings remain. Players can learn more about the game here.

The ticket sold at the AccuServ Pharmacy at 8731 Route 30 in North Huntingdon, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

