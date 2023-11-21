'John' Shoots At Prostitute After 'Golden Shower' At Days Inn: Nycrpd

Brittany Kemi Abosede, 34 originally from the US Capitol City of Washington, most recently of York, PA, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 19, in what Northern York County Regional police Lt. Gregg Anderson called a "shots fired" incident.

Abosede was found by NYCRPD officers who were responding to the incident in the parking lot of the Days Inn located at 334 Arsenal Road/Route 30 in Manchester Township at 5:29 a.m.

The police stated that she told them the following story which was later proven false, after "inconsistencies were pointed out":

"She was driving from Washington D.C. to an airport in New York City. She pulled into the Day Inn parking lot to rest when an unknown male approached her. She stated that he brandished a handgun and then shot at her vehicle when she left the area."

Her story was later changed to begin with a so-called '"golden shower":

"Earlier in the evening she had agreed to urinate on a male during a paid sexual encounter in room 130 of the motel. After the encounter she returned to her vehicle and was preparing to leave when the unknown male that had paid her for the evening approached her and brandished a handgun. Sensing the danger, she drove out of the parking lot. The unknown male fired one shot from his handgun."

Her brown 2019 Nissan Rogue was found with a gunshot in her passenger side and a spent 9mm shell casing was found by the police in the parking lot where she had been parked, according to NYCRPD's release.

The "John" or alleged customer of Abosede, is an unnamed 66-year-old Harrisburg man, who confirmed Abosede's second story to the police. He also told them that he only followed her to her car and shot at her because "she had stolen his wallet." However, it turns out this too was untrue as "he found his wallet in the parking lot and returned to Harrisburg," as stated in the release.

The police asked him to return to the area and meet to discuss the situation, but while he was on the way he was involved in a crash and taken to a Harrisburg area hospital.

NYCRPD Detectives went to the crash scene and recovered the gun used to shoot at Abosede.

Abosede was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors for prostitution, making false reports to police, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the police detailed and court records confirmed. She has been held in the York County Prison on $5,000 in bail and her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to her court docket.

This is Abosede's first criminal charge in Pennsylvania but she has faced numerous charges in other states court records and news outlet reports show:

She pleaded guilty to having a dangerous concealed weapon in Montgomery County, MD in 2010 and was sentenced to 18 months in jail which was later converted to one year of probation.

She was charged but the charges were later withdrawn for a fight with another escort over money which involved a gun at Hartford Plaza Hotel in Connecticut in 2012, as NBC Connecticut reported at the time.

reported at the time. She entered a plea for theft of less than $100 in Prince George's County, MD in 2016.

She was charged three times for prostitution in Prince George's County, MD in 2014, but in one case the charge was dropped; in another, she entered a plea; and in the third, she pleaded guilty to one count but not guilty to the second, serving just one day in jail.

In January 2023, Abosede was listed as a missing person for nine days, according to the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police.

In this most recent incident, only Abosede was charged and her alleged patron has "not been charged at this time," the NYCRPD said.

The police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or by emailing them at tips@nycrpd.org. Please reference case# 2023-048100.

