Isaiah Xavier Mesadieu formerly of Hollywood, FL most recently of Harrisburg and Middletown, PA, died of asphyxiation by hanging in the York County Prison and was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m., Jan. 23, according to the county coroner's office.

Mesadieu was first arrested in Pennsylvania for a summary offense of harassment in Dauphin County, on June 21, 2023, court records show.

After pleading guilty on July 5, he was released but was arrested again in York County on Aug. 15 – this time for a felony of theft allegedly committed on July 31, 2022, according to numerous court documents.

While he remained in prison, "DNA evidence collected by detectives and thorough investigative efforts linked Mesadieu to the crime scene," of a 2021 murder in Broward County Florida, Pembroke Pines police said in a release on Dec. 6, 2023.

When Mesadieu was 19 he was allegedly the driver of a Chevrolet Impala who "opened fire" at another vehicle in the 700 block of South Douglas Road, according to a police release.

The 20-year-old man in the driver's seat was found dead at the scene, police explained.

Mesadieu and another vehicle involved fled the scene, the other vehicle briefly crashed and that driver was later located and questioned, according to police.

After the DNA match, he was charged with Murder in the First Degree in Florida, the grand jury indictment being filed on Thursday, Jan. 18.

His next of kin have been notified of his passing, the coroner explained.

Additional details about his life were not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.