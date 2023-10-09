Deadly Crash Closes I-83 In York County: PennDOT

The crash closed I-83 South between Exit 2: Route 30 to Exit 19A: Route 462, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 9.

It involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Details about the crash, who died, or any other injuries have not been released as of 8 a.m.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene after the tractor-trailer began leaking fuel, according to York County Wide Communications.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this deadly crash.

Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.