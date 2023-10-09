Fair 46°

Deadly Crash Closes I-83 In York County: PennDOT

A fatal  early morning crash has closed Interstate 83 in York County, Pennsylvania, authorities said on Monday.

A traffic camera showing the delays and cones set up on Interstate 83.
A traffic camera showing the delays and cones set up on Interstate 83. Photo Credit: PennDOT/511PA
Jillian Pikora
The crash closed I-83 South between Exit 2: Route 30 to Exit 19A: Route 462, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 9.

It involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Details about the crash, who died, or any other injuries have not been released as of 8 a.m.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene after the tractor-trailer began leaking fuel, according to York County Wide Communications.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this deadly crash.

Check back here for updates.

