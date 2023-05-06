Ex-PSP Corporal Admits To Child Porn Offenses: Feds

Sean Ryan McKenzie tried enticing a minor whom he knew to "engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct," Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

McKenzie also admitted to sending some of the videos that he had secretly filmed of this minor, as well as one other video depicting another minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, to a Dropbox account, Rivetti said.

While employed by the Pennsylvania State Police, Rivetti knowingly had videos and images of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, he admitted.

The incidents happened between Dec. 13, 2020 and June 8, 2021, federal authorities said.

McKenzie, who has been suspended due to the allegations, remains held pending sentencing set for Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.

