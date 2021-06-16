Miss Pennsylvania Returns To York After One-Year Hiatus

Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania Outstanding Teen return to York this weekend after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

“The 2019 titleholders had the first two-year terms,” said Miss PA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. Executive Director Debbie Butcher.

Now it's time for new young women to wear the crowns.

There are 22 Miss Pennsylvania candidates and 15 teen candidates competing.

The competition for the crown takes place June 17-30 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George Street, according to The Miss PA Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

Winners will participate in their respective Miss America competitions.

In addition to the crown and spotlight on their role in their communities the winning women will also receive scholarships up to $50,000 in college scholarships.

Miss Pennsylvania will go on to participate in Miss America which is celebrating its 100th year.

Due to changes including sending city contestants to state contests, Miss Pennsylvania is only in its 91st year.

A clip of the last Miss Pennsylvania to be crowned Miss America is scheduled to play on Saturday night.

“Our last one was in 1953,” Butcher said. “On Saturday night, we are showing an interview of Miss Pennsylvania 1952, who crowns her. Those two ladies knew each other. The video will showcase the legacy of Miss America in Pennsylvania.”

Although changes have been made due to the coronavirus, changes have also been made to the program-- focusing less on appearance and more on charitable works.

Just like at Miss America, the young woman will have to present a 60-second pitch about their charitable work.

In terms of safety protocols, microphones will still be used but will be sanitized throughout the competition.

This is the second time the statewide competition will be held in the city of York.

For the first time ever The Appell Center will offer online streaming of competition.

The competition is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased at www.misspa.org or directly at the Appell Center on appellcenter.org.

