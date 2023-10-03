Delta Grandad Nabbed For 'Strangulation' Of Grandson, PA State Police Say

Gregory Allen Moul has been charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment following State Troopers' investigation into the assault.

The 72-year-old's 16-year-old grandson was being treated at WellSpan York Hospital when PSP was contacted to investigate on Sept. 22, as detailed in the release.

The teen explained to the police that he and his grandfather had an argument at the grandfather's home in the 200 block of Main Street, Delta Borough on Sept. 21.

"Moul then wrapped his hands around the victim's throat causing him to have difficulty breathing," Troopers state in the release. "After Moul let go of the throat, he struck the victim twice in the ear."

The investigating troopers noted "bruising in the shape of fingers" on the boy's neck, and the teenager had a swollen ear, the release states.

Moul was taken into custody and booked on Sept. 23 but was released the same day on the non-monetary condition of "No Adverse Contact," as set by Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross.

He has a preliminary hearing set before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

