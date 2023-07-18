Fair 76°

Crash Into Curved Guardrail Kills Motorcyclist In York County: Authorities

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash into a guardrail in York County on Monday night, authorities said. 

A motorcycle helmet laying on a road and a map showing the intersection of Seitzville and Seven Valleys roads in Codorus Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Pixabay/Jeremy Bishop
Jillian Pikora
Jason Gibson had been traveling north on Seven Valleys Road when he failed to negotiate the left curve at the intersection with Seitzville Road which caused him to collide with the guardrail, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. 

Deputy Coroners Molly York and Michele Kirchner were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Road just after 8 p.m. to certify the death.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology test was obtained, according to the county coroner's office. 

"Gibson was not wearing a helmet," PSP stated in its release. 

The Seven Valleys Fire Company assisted on the scene.

