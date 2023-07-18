Crash Into Curved Guardrail Kills Motorcyclist In York County: Authorities

Jason Gibson had been traveling north on Seven Valleys Road when he failed to negotiate the left curve at the intersection with Seitzville Road which caused him to collide with the guardrail, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Deputy Coroners Molly York and Michele Kirchner were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Road just after 8 p.m. to certify the death.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology test was obtained, according to the county coroner's office.

"Gibson was not wearing a helmet," PSP stated in its release.

The Seven Valleys Fire Company assisted on the scene.

