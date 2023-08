A single-vehicle crash into a utility pole happened in the 200 block of Bryansville Road in Fawn Township around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to York County Department of Emergency Services

A coroner was called to the scene near Buckwheat and Graceton roads around 8:30 p.m., according to YCDES.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.