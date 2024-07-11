Coroner Called To House Fire In PA 28 MInutes After Firefighters: Dispatch

The fire at the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, as shown on Google Maps, was called into dispatch at 5:10 a.m., YCDES logs show.

Firefighters arrived to the home on fire in 100 block of Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township around 5:17 a.m. on July 11, according to YCDES.

By 5:38 a.m. they found the body inside the home, apparently dead from the fire, and requested a coroner came to the scene.

Additional details about the death are expected from the coroner's office.

Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.