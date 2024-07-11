Overcast 77°

Coroner Called To House Fire In PA 28 MInutes After Firefighters: Dispatch

Exactly 28 minutes a mobile home fire was reported, firefighters found a body and requested a coroner on Thursday morning, according to York County Department of Emergency Services dispatchers.

Meadow Run Mobile Home Park where the fatal fire happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The fire at the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park, as shown on Google Maps, was called into dispatch at 5:10 a.m., YCDES logs show.

Firefighters arrived to the home on fire in 100 block of Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township around 5:17 a.m. on July 11, according to YCDES.

By 5:38 a.m. they found the body inside the home, apparently dead from the fire, and requested a coroner came to the scene.

Additional details about the death are expected from the coroner's office.

Check back here for updates.

