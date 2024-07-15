Briyana Latayza Hickman-Watson argued with her boyfriend and stabbed him in the back with a knife at their apartment in the 500 block of Kellinger Road in Lewisberry, Fairview Township police detailed in the release.

Officers learned of the stabbing when they were called to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center.

During the investigation, they learned that after "Brianya stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a knife [she] later took him to the Medical Center for treatment," as stated in the release.

The incident happened on July 11 and she was arrested on July 13 according to the release. Court documents were unavailable at the time of publishing.

This isn't the first time the Fairview Township Police Department has arrested Hickman-Watson for stabbing someone.

Officers were called to the parking lot of her apartment complex at 2:35 p.m. on January 29, 2024.

In that incident, the release detailed the following:

"Officers were able to determine Briyana had been involved in a domestic dispute with Sheldon Small. Briyana stabbed Sheldon with a knife. Sheldon fled the area in his vehicle to get away from Briyana."

Hickman-Watson suffered injuries to her leg when Small fled, as officers confirmed using surveillance camera footage of the incident, which also confirmed the stabbing.

It is unclear if Small is the same man she is accused of stabbing in July.

The January case is still active, court records show.

