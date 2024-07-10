Fair 84°

Stonybrook Restaurant Reopens After Car Slams Into It

A popular family restaurant closed suddenly on Tuesday morning after a car slammed into it, the owners announced. 

The aftermath of the car striking Stonybrook Family Restaurant in York County. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Stonybrook Family Restaurant @StonyBrook
Jillian Pikora
Stonybrook Family Restaurant, located at 3560 East Market Street was forced to close after someone backed into a corner of the brick building on July 9, as the owners explained in a Facebook post. 

"One person was taken for medical evaluation," as stated in the post. 

Springettsbury police, EMS, and firefighters responded to the crash. 

Only 5% of the building was damaged so the restaurant happily reopened on Wednesday morning — with a new menu of lunch specials. 

