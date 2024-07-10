Stonybrook Family Restaurant, located at 3560 East Market Street was forced to close after someone backed into a corner of the brick building on July 9, as the owners explained in a Facebook post.

"One person was taken for medical evaluation," as stated in the post.

Springettsbury police, EMS, and firefighters responded to the crash.

Only 5% of the building was damaged so the restaurant happily reopened on Wednesday morning — with a new menu of lunch specials.

