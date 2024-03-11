Car Crashes Into Conewago Creek: Authorities (Photos)

The Strinestown Community Fire Company 26 and the Northern York County Regional Police Deparment were called for "a sinking vehicle in the water," at the intersection of Bowers Bridge and Cly roads in Manchester at 9:58 a.m. on March 10, as detailed in a release.

The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash before it plunged into the creek, but crews were able to get the car towed, although this caused the area to be closed to the public for several hours.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

It is unknown if any charges were filed in this incident.

