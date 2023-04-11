Easter Casino Thief Wanted In York By State Police

Do you recognize this man? State police say he stole over $1,000 from a casino in York, according to a release on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The theft happened at Hollywood Casino located at 2899 Whiteford Road, Springettsbury Township, on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 around 5:12 p.m., the police explained after reviewing video surveillance.

About 40 minutes later PSP, arrived and met with the victim who said his wallet containing "approximately $1,000 in U.S. Currency and approximately $250 in gift cards" was taken— the man picture "was observed stealing the wallet," the police explain in the release.

The man the police are searching for is described as being older, white, and wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants, and black beanie, as detailed in the release.

He was last seen on surveillance video fleeing the casino on a gold colored bicycle with black pegs about one minute after the theft, according to the release.

Trooper Nicholas Ciatto of Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Station is asking anyone with information about this incident or knowledge of this suspect's whereabouts to contact him at 717-428-1011.

