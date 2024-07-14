7 Firefighters Injured When 2 Tankers Crash In PA: Officials (Photos)

Tanker 37 with Laurel Fire Company #1, was involved in a “motor vehicle accident along with Tanker 8 of the Community Fire Company # 1 – York New Salem," as Chief David E. Rittenhouse stated in a release.

Two members of his crew at Laurel Fire Company #1 were taken to Wellspan York Hospital but have since been discharged.

Five members of the York New Salem Volunteer Fire Company, were injured "Some minor bumps and bruises to some being a little more serious. None of the injuries are life-threatening," that company said.

"We are asking everyone to please keep all involved from our station and the 2 members of the Laurel Fire Co. in your thoughts and prayers," the York New Salem Volunteer Fire Company release concluded.

The fire the companies were heading to was at a warehouse in the 400 block of South Albermarle Street in Spring Garden Township, just outside of York City.

The police continue to investigate the cause of the fire and are asking anyone with video of the area around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, July 12, to contact them by emailing Det. Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234, or by clicking here to submit a tip.

