6K+ Fentanyl Pills Seized, 36 PA Drug Dealers Caught: York DA Says

The York County Drug Task Force and the Hanover Borough Police Department began the investigation in Nov. 2021, following the arrest of Billy Austin Norris who was allegedly caught delivering cocaine.

The investigation uncovered a large network of illegal narcotics trafficking of Pennsylvanians and Maryland in southeast York County.

The following people were caught in this investigation and charged as stated, per the York County District Attorney Dave Sunday:

Billy Austin Norris, 51, of Gettysburg- was charged with two counts of Delivery of Cocaine.

Frederick M. Hess, Jr., 49 of Hanover- was charged with two counts of Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Fentanyl. During a warranted search of his home "cocaine, fentanyl, $2,800 cash, 2 handguns, and 2 long guns were seized" by police, the DA stated.

Amy Beth Wolf, 33 of Hanover - was charged with two counts of Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Fentanyl. "Wolf was also present with Hess when police served a search warrant" at Hess's home, according to the release.

Bradley “Cupcake” Raymond Stoner, 59 of Frederick, MD - was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. "Stoner has since been indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office in Maryland for drug offenses relating to these and other criminal activities," the DA said.

Staci Ada Hawkins, 34 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy.

Darnell “Packey” Harris, 41 of York - was charged with 11 counts of Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. "During this investigation, police officers determined that Harris was operating a cocaine delivery ring in the Hanover area and West Manchester Township. On some occasions, Harris would deliver cocaine to other persons or would send Hall, Chenoweth, or Wagner to meet the buyer. Harris and Hall would often operate out of motel rooms in the Hanover area," according to the release.

Amber Lauren Hall, 33 of Hanover- was charged with five counts of Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. "Harris and Hall had used (a home in the 600 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover) to conduct cocaine transactions. Approximately $12,000 cash was seized which was attributed to drug sales," the DA said.

Todd Chenoweth, 39 of Hanover- was charged with Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. He allegedly ran deliveries for Harris.

Tony Allen Wagner, 57 of Hanover- was charged with four counts of Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He also allegedly ran deliveries for Harris.

Wendy Hake, 61 of York- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. Her house was allegedly a "stash house" for Harris and Hill.

Andrea Carole Cullison, 52 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was supposedly living at the Carlisle Street home during the warranted search.

Terry Scott, 62 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was also supposedly living at the Carlisle Street home during the warranted search.

Jerrelle “Lou” Louisa Blanson, 33 previously of Waynesboro but had no fixed address at the time of arrest- was charged with four counts of Delivery of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. He allegedly made deliveries in Spring Garden Township, Penn Township, and the City of York.

Peter “Gunz” D. Goines, Jr., 36 of Hanover- was charged with three counts of Delivery of Cocaine.

Shayne Lee Calp, 35 of York- was charged with two counts of Delivery of Cocaine. "He delivered controlled substances to undercover investigators in Hanover Borough and West Manheim Township," as stated in the release.

Carlos “Los” Lorenzo Cotton, 47 of New Oxford - was charged with Delivery and Criminal Conspiracy.

Geoffrey “G” Odan Davis, 37 of York- was charged with Delivery and Criminal Conspiracy. Davis and Cotton "worked together to deliver controlled substances to undercover investigators in Hanover Borough," the DA said.

Robert Allen Bullock, 58 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. He was in the home in the 300 block of East Middle Street, Hanover Borough during a warranted search on July 15, 2022.

Stephen Douglas Riley, 37 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. He was in the home in the 300 block of East Middle Street, Hanover Borough during a warranted search on July 15, 2022.

Robin Marie Bartgis, 39 of Philadelphia- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. She was in the home in the 300 block of East Middle Street, Hanover Borough during a warranted search on July 15, 2022. Cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine were seized during that search.

Kelly Marie Marion, 63 of Hanover- was charged with Delivery of Cocaine. "She delivered controlled substances to undercover investigators in Hanover Borough," according to the DA.

John Pierre Demoss, 44 of Hanover- was charged with the Delivery of Cocaine. "He delivered controlled substances to undercover investigators in Hanover Borough," as stated in the release.

Savaughn “S” Omar Salisbury, 21 of Hanover- was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Marijuana. "Starting in July 2022, undercover officers met with Salisbury in the Hanover area. Then in March 2023, they served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of York St., Hanover, where Salisbury was staying. There they located marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, and $4,900 cash," the DA said.

Derrick “Dizz” Ulysses Dykes, 35 of Darby- was charged with two counts of Delivery of Cocaine. "he delivered controlled substances to undercover investigators in the Hanover area," as stated in the release. The DA noted that Dykes shot his relative Goines in the 100 block of North Street in Oct. 2022 and has also been charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Bryan T. Bradley, 20 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License. "Bradley was in possession of marijuana and two handguns" on Lafayette Street in Aug. 2022, according to the release.

Desean “Trife” Alexander Williams, 29 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Criminal Conspiracy, and Firearms Offense. "On February 24, 2023, investigators served a search warrant at that residence. Seized at that time was cocaine, one handgun, and $22,000 cash," the DA said.

Terell Lee Smith, 33 of Shippensburg- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Criminal Conspiracy. "Williams and Smith have since been indicted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for cocaine trafficking offenses," according to the DA.

Joseph Allen Morse, 28 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana. The drugs were found during a probation officer's visit to his home in May 2023, and "since juveniles were present in the home and the marijuana was in the open, Morse was also charged with Corruption of Minors," the DA noted.

Iroc Shane Bunch, 23 of York - was caught with 6,320 fentanyl pills, 9 pounds of marijuana, 8 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and $21,000 cash during a visit by York County Probation Officers to his Manchester Township home in April 2023, according to the DA. He also was allegedly taking orders for fentanyl pills on the dark web, with orders coming from across the US.

Brittany Rose Rasnake, 29 of Hanover- was charged with Delivery and Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine.

Donald Aaron Almstrom, 46 of Hanover- was charged with Delivery and Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine.

Donald Aaron Sanders, 38 of Baltimore, MD- was charged with Delivery and Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine.

Gary Montez Washington, 40 of Baltimore, MD- was charged with Delivery and Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine. Washington, Sanders, Almstrom, and Rasnake worked together during a delivery of cocaine to an undercover officer at a motel, according to the DA.

Aaron Michael Hull, 23 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine and of Firearms Not to be Carried without a License. Hull was found with cocaine, a gun, and $10,950 cash on June 30, 2023, according to police.

Nelfry ”Primo” or “Nephew” Luis German-Almanzar, 32 of Hanover- was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Maurice Bray, 28 of Hanover- was charged with Possession of Intent to Deliver Marijuana and two counts of a Person Not to Possess a Firearm. The charges came after "York County Probation Officers conducted a supervisory home visit," as explained in the release.

“This investigation is a tremendous example of patience, tenacity, and collaboration,” said DA Sunday. “This is a stern and loud message that we will not tolerate the flow of illegal narcotics in our communities and will continue to utilize every resource at our disposal to dismantle these networks.”

