$3.2 Million Won By 4 Powerball Tickets Sold Across Pennsylvania

The four tickets were sold for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, October 4. The winning numbers were 9-35-54-63-64.

A $2 million winning ticket matched all five balls, without the Power Play option it would have only been worth $1 million. It sold at CITGO, 2999 Bear Creek Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, which gets a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

The second top winning prize of the night was $1 million sold in Philadelphia. It also matched all five balls but it did not have Power Play. United Food Market, 500 East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia earned a $5,000 bonus for selling it.

The next prize winning tickets both matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 1 to win $100,000, and without the Power Play option they would have been worth $50,000 each.

The Turkey Hill at 1500 West Market St., York, York County and the Rite Aid at 209 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, Allegheny County both earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

More than 186,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in Wednesday’s drawing, including more than 37,700 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,100 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players are reminder to check every ticket, every time.

