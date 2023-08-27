3 Fires At PA Mayor's Due To Angry Neighbor's Arson Attempts: Affidavit

Diane Louise Oberdick, 69, of the first block of South Water Street, Spring Grove Borough is accused of setting fires at the borough mayor's home, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Oberdick bizarre behavior appears to have started back in June with three fires on her own street. She was on June 2, 2023, for those incidents.

In July she was spotted at Mayor Beverly R. Hilt’s home this time littering garbage in front of the mayor's garage door with a note reading, "move to Florida," as stated in court documents.

In August, she was arrested again after setting fires at Hilt's home – by the screen door, the breezeway, and the home of a neighbor – she also placed two oxygen tanks in Hilt's backyard against her electric meter and set a fire underneath it, police said.

Another neighbor's security camera caught a figure thought to be Oberdick carrying two large garbage bags into Hilt's backyard and then being seen later leaving empty-handed, according to the affidavit.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene and determined the fires were deliberate, police said.

The whole incident is believed to be due to Oberdick's belief that Hilt is responsible for the lack of trash pickups in the borough.

She is charged with multiple counts of felony arson, a felony count of risking a catastrophe, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed by York County Regional Police and several court documents.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 18 and a plea court hearing on Oct. 25, for the various sets of charges.

