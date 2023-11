Virginia Forest, 64, died from multiple blunt-force trauma, said the Northampton County Coroner's Office. Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

Forest, of Upper Nazareth, was involved in a wreck near the corner of Daniels Road and Bath Pike around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the coroner said.

She was rushed to St. Luke’s Anderson by ambulance where she died, according to authorities.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.