The Wawa at 1781 Route 209 got the calls around 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, troopers said.

The store was temporarily closed and employees were evacuated while police "conducted a walk-through and assessed the building," according to the release.

Nothing suspicious was found and the store reopened, police said.

The matter remains under investigation by PSP's Fern Ridge station.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.