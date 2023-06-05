Teenager Sought In Gunpoint Easton Carjacking

It happened just before 11 p.m., the department wrote in a release. The victim was on the 1200 block of Sassafras Street when a "teenage male" put a handgun in his face and demanded his Honda, authorities said.

The suspect took off headed east on Buskill Street, police said. The victim's car was later recovered across the river, on the 600 block of Reynolds Street on the city's South Side, they added.

"Two males" were seen running away from the abandoned car, headed toward the 600 block of West Bird Street, the release says.

The first suspect, believed by authorities to have been the armed carjacker, is described as a "light-skinned teenage black male." He was wearing a black mask, sunglasses, and a grey Nike hoodie, according to police.

No description was given for the other person.

Anyone with information is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6641 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 610-250-6635.

