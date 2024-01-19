Suspects Sought For Gunpoint Home Invasion: Nazareth PD

Damian L. Bass and Jahqie J. Dorisme are both wanted for burglary, conspiracy, and related counts, said police.

Investigators believe they were two of the three men who robbed a Nazareth home where children were present on Sept. 14. The group entered the residence, restrained the victims at gunpoint, and demanded cash and cell phones, police said.

All three had fled the house by the time police arrived, the department added.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip via Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.