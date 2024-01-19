Snow 28°

Suspects Sought For Gunpoint Home Invasion: Nazareth PD

Detectives in Nazareth Borough have identified two suspects in a home invasion late last summer. 

Damian Bass and Jahqie Dorisme

 Photo Credit: Nazareth Borough Police Department
Mac Bullock
Damian L. Bass and Jahqie J. Dorisme are both wanted for burglary, conspiracy, and related counts, said police. 

Investigators believe they were two of the three men who robbed a Nazareth home where children were present on Sept. 14. The group entered the residence, restrained the victims at gunpoint, and demanded cash and cell phones, police said. 

All three had fled the house by the time police arrived, the department added. 

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip via Crimewatch

