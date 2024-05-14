Stroudsburg Man Sentenced For 2023 Overdose Death: DA

Edwin Burgos, 39, was sentenced to 4 to 10 years plus 12 years probation, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Steven Nitschke was found dead from a fentanyl overdose in his Stroud Township apartment on March 18, 2023. Stroud Area Regional Police and Monroe County detectives determined he got the drugs from Burgos, his coworker.

Burgos pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and criminal use of a communication facility, authorities said.

"Burgos was immediately sentenced after the victim’s family had the opportunity to address him in court," said the DA's Office. "Nitschke’s mother gave a heartfelt statement pleading that Burgos gets the help he needs for his own drug addiction."

"It is hoped that the resolution of the case helps bring a measure of closure to the victim’s family and friends and serves as a reminder that the scourge of addiction casts a wide net of suffering extending far and wide over humanity," prosecutors added.

