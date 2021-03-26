Threat Written Above Urinal Prompts Police Presence At Northampton County High School

Classes at the Bethlehem Area School District went on as scheduled after a threat was found written above a urinal at the high school Friday morning, officials said.

The undisclosed threat was found above a urinal in a bathroom at Freedom High School, the district said on Twitter.

“In consultation with Bethlehem Township Police, school and district officials determined that classes will continue as usual,” the post said.

Meanwhile, Bethlehem Township police were patrolling school grounds for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said.

