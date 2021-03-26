Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: York County Coroner IDs Drowned 11-Year-Old Boy
Schools

Threat Written Above Urinal Prompts Police Presence At Northampton County High School

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Freedom High School
Freedom High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Classes at the Bethlehem Area School District went on as scheduled after a threat was found written above a urinal at the high school Friday morning, officials said.

The undisclosed threat was found above a urinal in a bathroom at Freedom High School, the district said on Twitter.

“In consultation with Bethlehem Township Police, school and district officials determined that classes will continue as usual,” the post said.

Meanwhile, Bethlehem Township police were patrolling school grounds for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.