Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

These Northampton County Districts Have Announced Continued Closures For Nor’easter Storm

Valerie Musson
George Wolf Elementary School
George Wolf Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Some Northampton County students will have a double dose of snow days, with many school districts already announcing closures ahead of Tuesday's morning commute.

Nearly a foot more of snow was expected across the region, making for hazardous travel conditions.

As of Monday afternoon, the following Northampton County districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email vmusson@dailyvoice.com).

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

