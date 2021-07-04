Spike In Core Subject Failing Rates For Easton Area Students, District Officials Say

A higher rate of Easton Area middle and high school students are failing core subjects than in previous school years, district officials said.

Seventeen percent of students at Easton Area Middle School were failing at least two subjects in the first quarter alone, according to a Tuesday Board of Education announcement from Director of Secondary Education Michael Koch.

Just 6 percent of students were failing at the same time last year, Koch said.

Meanwhile, the high school’s first quarter failure rate has tripled to 12 percent, up from 4 percent last year, Koch said.

Both schools have been participating in hybrid learning since the start of the year, with students attending in-person classes two days a week.

"This learning model is working for a large number of our students but unfortunately it's not for others," said Koch.

The schools are set to open their doors four days a week starting April 12 with a priority being given to students struggling with remote learning.

Koch added that educator support is stronger than ever and encourages parents of struggling students to take action.

"More than ever, our teachers are, more than ever, (working) to accommodate and support students where they need it," said Koch.

Otherwise, he said, students may have to make up work during the summer months.

Click here to watch the full Board of Education meeting on YouTube.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.