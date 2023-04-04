West Easton Fire: No Known Injuries, But Power Outages Remain

Nearly six hours after fire departments throughout the Lehigh Valley responded to a major blaze at a West Easton Borough warehouse early Tuesday, April 4, officials say there are no reported injuries.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 5 a.m., and multiple departments were dispatched to the scene.

First responders battled the flames for hours, with smoke still billowing but no visible flames in photos posted from the property just after 10 a.m.

"We are pleased to report no known injuries as a result of the fire," said Police Chief Robert Mahady and Fire Chief William Bogari Jr. in a joint statement.

"The cause and origin is being investigated and the fire is still being fought with tenacity by over a dozen fire companies," they continued. "We will update as we can."

Utility company Metropolitan Edison "cut power to the surrounding area, affecting more than 3,700 customers," Met-Ed Spokesman Todd Meyers said, per borough officials. "About 2,100 customers were affected in Easton, 1,000 in Wilson Borough and about 300 in West Easton."

Borough officials said they are "working with Met Ed" and hope to have power fully restored by noon.

Chris Sacripanti, an area resident who works near the site of the blaze, told Daily Voice the fire appeared contained to "the building behind Sunshine Trucking," on Adamson Street near the river.

The building, Sacripanti said, "has a propane filling company, an insulation company, and a powder coater inside."

Smoke from the four-alarm fire had wafted across the Delaware River into New Jersey before officials were able to beat back the flames Tuesday morning.

