WATCH: Video Clip Shows Crews Dousing Massive Route 22 Car Fire

A car went up in flames on Route 22 Thursday afternoon, prompting a massive suppression effort from several fire departments that was captured in a shocking video clip.

Fire crews in Palmer and Bethlehem Township rushed to the scene of the blaze in the westbound lanes near milepost 333.1 in the early afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters immediately began dousing the blaze, which became a “challenge to extinguish” when fuel started leaking from the car and burning, the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company was also called to the scene to assist with water supply, authorities said.

A 32-second video clip shows flames billowing from the vehicle — which is smoking so heavily that it’s almost completely unseen — as crews continue with suppression efforts.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

