Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

VA Truck Driver, 49, Busted With Nearly 1.5 Pounds Of Cocaine On Route 78 In Northampton County

Valerie Musson
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 49-year-old pickup truck driver from Virginia was found with nearly a pound and a half of cocaine after being stopped on Route 78 in Northampton County for a traffic violation Tuesday, reports say.

Wayne Anthony Barclay, of Roanoke, consented to a search of his 2018 Dodge Ram when state police stopped him on Route 78 east near mile marker 75 in Williams Township around 3 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports.

Police located a yellow bag inside a blue laundry bag that held 22 bags of suspected cocaine — 1.43 pounds in total — before arresting Barclay, charging him with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and other drug offenses, and taking him to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a Sept. 14 hearing, the report says.

