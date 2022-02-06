UPS Tractor-Trailer Veers Off Road, Hits Tree In Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)

A UPS tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.

The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded with several volunteers to the 5200 block of Berry Hollow Road in Bangor around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the trailer had veered off the Belvidere Highway detour and struck a tree.

No one was hurt in the crash, and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m.

Assisting agencies include the Lower Mt. Bethel Public Works Dept., Pennsylvania State Police, and Fast Lane Towing.

Click here to view additional photos from the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.