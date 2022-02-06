Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

UPS Tractor-Trailer Veers Off Road, Hits Tree In Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A UPS tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.
A UPS tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said. Photo Credit: Lower Mt Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company via Facebook

A UPS tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.

The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded with several volunteers to the 5200 block of Berry Hollow Road in Bangor around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the trailer had veered off the Belvidere Highway detour and struck a tree.

No one was hurt in the crash, and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m.

Assisting agencies include the Lower Mt. Bethel Public Works Dept., Pennsylvania State Police, and Fast Lane Towing.

Click here to view additional photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.