Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
UPDATE: Attempted Homicide Charges For Bethlehem Shooting Suspect

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Center Street and E. Broad Street in Bethlehem
Intersection of Center Street and E. Broad Street in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The suspect in Wednesday morning’s shooting of a 34-year-old man in Bethlehem has been hit with a slew of charges including attempted homicide, authorities said.

Roberto Armando Vadillo of Allentown is accused of shooting the man in the arm near the intersection of E. Broad St. and Center St. around 6:50 a.m., Bethlehem Police said.

The victim was found bleeding profusely in the parking lot of 7Eleven and taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital - Fountain Hill for treatment.

Vadillo was taken into custody following a joint investigation by the Allentown Police Department, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening.

He was charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and possessing instruments of crime, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the BPD tip line at 610-691-6660, send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov, or use the Northampton County Non-emergency number at 610-865-7187.

