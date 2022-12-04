Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over On Route 78 In Northampton County: State Police

Valerie Musson
Pennsylvania state police vehicle
Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 78 in Northampton County early Tuesday morning, state police confirmed.

The vehicle rolled over in the eastbound lanes to the Route 33 northbound ramp in Lower Saucon Township around 6 a.m., according to PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The ramp remained open, but drivers were asked to proceed through the area with caution.

First responders were working at the scene to upright the trailer, Branosky said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

