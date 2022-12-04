Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over On Route 78 In Northampton County: State Police

A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 78 in Northampton County early Tuesday morning, state police confirmed.

The vehicle rolled over in the eastbound lanes to the Route 33 northbound ramp in Lower Saucon Township around 6 a.m., according to PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The ramp remained open, but drivers were asked to proceed through the area with caution.

First responders were working at the scene to upright the trailer, Branosky said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.