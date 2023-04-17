Teen Victim In Deadly Luzerne County Shooting Identified

Authorities have identified the young man fatally injured in an early-evening shooting in Luzerne County on Friday, April 14.

Rolando X. Cepeda, 18, of Hazle, was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement.

The day prior, Cepeda was in the 50 block of West 23rd Street in Hazle Township when he was shot multiple times, the coroner said.

In a statement, state troopers said "several individuals" were struck in the shooting, though only Cepeda was identified as being fatally injured. The suspect or suspects fled the area on foot, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at Hazleton station at 570-459-3890.

