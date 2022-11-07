Teen Shot, Man Stabbed Near Scene Of Easton Heritage Festival Fireworks: Report

A 16-year-old was hospitalized following a shooting and a man was stabbed near the scene of Easton’s Heritage Day fireworks, LehighValleyLive.com reports.

The shooter fled after targeting the victim on Northampton Street near Green Street just after 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, the outlet reports citing local police.

Just over an hour later, an intoxicated and uncooperative man was stabbed at Scott Park following an argument about a woman before running toward Phillipsburg, the report says.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and no one was in custody, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

