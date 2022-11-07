Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Teen Shot, Man Stabbed Near Scene Of Easton Heritage Festival Fireworks: Report

Valerie Musson
Easton police Photo Credit: Easton PD Facebook

A 16-year-old was hospitalized following a shooting and a man was stabbed near the scene of Easton’s Heritage Day fireworks, LehighValleyLive.com reports.

The shooter fled after targeting the victim on Northampton Street near Green Street just after 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, the outlet reports citing local police.

Just over an hour later, an intoxicated and uncooperative man was stabbed at Scott Park following an argument about a woman before running toward Phillipsburg, the report says.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and no one was in custody, the outlet says.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.