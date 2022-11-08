Suspect Posted Instagram Video Showing Gunpoint Robbery Leading To Arrest, Bethlehem Police Say

One of two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in Bethlehem inadvertently helped police track him down when he recorded and posted a video of the entire ordeal to his personal Instagram page, authorities said.

Officers responding to the armed robbery report near N. New St. and Goepp St. were told by the 19-year-old male victim that two men had each just shown gun in their waistbands around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, Bethlehem Police said.

The men allegedly demanded the victim’s sneakers, a wallet, a backpack, and a cellphone and fled on foot before police arrived.

A follow-up investigation led to the discovery of an Instagram video recorded and posted by one of the suspects that showed the robbery occurring, police said.

Both suspects, identified as Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were found near the 900 block of Geissinger Street around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, police said.

One was arrested after a brief foot chase, and the other was found hiding inside a home.

One of the suspects was also wearing the sneakers stolen from the victim, police said. One of the handguns used in the robbery and the victim’s other property was recovered as well.

Robles and Rauch were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime.

