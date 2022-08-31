Contact Us
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. Photo Credit: Forks Township Fire Dept via Facebook

The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said.

Crews treated the patient at the scene until EMS teams arrived, the department said.

The crash left Route 191 completely blocked.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash scene.

State Police are investigating the crash, FTFD said.

