Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Shooting Investigation Backs Up Bethlehem Traffic: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem Police Department
Bethlehem Police Department Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

A shooting investigation was underway in Bethlehem on Monday morning, backing up local traffic, authorities say.

Bethlehem Police were investigating the shooting near the 1100 block of Hellertown Road (Route 412), they said on Monday, Feb. 6.

No searches for suspects were underway, and there was no danger to the public, they added.

Meanwhile, Hellertown Road was closed to southbound traffic between Silvex Road and Cherry Lane during the investigation, police said.

Drivers were told to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.