Shooting Investigation Backs Up Bethlehem Traffic: DEVELOPING

A shooting investigation was underway in Bethlehem on Monday morning, backing up local traffic, authorities say.

Bethlehem Police were investigating the shooting near the 1100 block of Hellertown Road (Route 412), they said on Monday, Feb. 6.

No searches for suspects were underway, and there was no danger to the public, they added.

Meanwhile, Hellertown Road was closed to southbound traffic between Silvex Road and Cherry Lane during the investigation, police said.

Drivers were told to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

