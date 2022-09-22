Serious Crash Investigation Underway Near Palmer Park Mall In Easton: Police

Police were investigating after a serious crash shut down several streets near Palmer Park Mall in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Palmer Township Police said.

Motorists were asked to avoid Park Avenue and Tatamy Road at Palmer Park Mall in Easton until further notice as the investigation continues, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.