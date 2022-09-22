Contact Us
Police & Fire

Serious Crash Investigation Underway Near Palmer Park Mall In Easton: Police

Valerie Musson
Park Avenue near Palmer Park Mall in Easton
Park Avenue near Palmer Park Mall in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police were investigating after a serious crash shut down several streets near Palmer Park Mall in Northampton County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Palmer Township Police said.

Motorists were asked to avoid Park Avenue and Tatamy Road at Palmer Park Mall in Easton until further notice as the investigation continues, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

