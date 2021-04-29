Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Slate Belt PD Seeks Man Who Falsified Document Attempting To Purchase Illegal Firearm

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Andrew S. Heywood, 36
Andrew S. Heywood, 36 Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

SEEN HIM? The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man they say falsified documentation in an illegal attempt to purchase a gun, authorities said.

Andrew S. Heywood, 36, is accused of trying to buy the firearm in Wind Gap Borough on July 5, 2020, Slate Belt police said Thursday.

Heywood has a prior arrest that classifies him as a person not to possess a firearm, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Heywood’s arrest with charges for illegal sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Heywood is 72 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Heywood’s location is asked to contact the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at (610) 759-8517.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

