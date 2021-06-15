Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Northampton Man, 27, Accused Of Felony Strangulation, Aggravated Assault

Patrick Robert McGary Jr., 27
Patrick Robert McGary Jr., 27 Photo Credit: CrimeWatchPA.com/Palmer Township Police Department

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of felony strangulation, aggravated assault and several other offenses.

A warrant was been issued Monday for the arrest of Patrick Robert McGary Jr., 27, who has been charged with felony strangulation as well as misdemeanor offenses of terroristic threats, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred on Knowlton St. in Easton, police said.

McGary is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Anyone with information about McGary’s location is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police Department at (610) 759-2200.

Source: CrimeWatchPA.com/Palmer Township Police Department

