Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Northampton County Man Accused Of Drug Possession, Disorderly Conduct

Valerie Musson
Kyle Russell Marsteller
Kyle Russell Marsteller Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Authorities in Northampton County are seeking the public's help locating a man accused of drug possession, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

A warrant was issued May 26 for the arrest of Kyle Russell Marsteller, 34, who has been charged with possession of controlled or counterfeit substance, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, Palmer Township Police said.

Marsteller is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Marsteller’s location is asked to contact the Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

