SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend, Fled With Stolen SUV In Northampton County

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man who they say assaulted his girlfriend and fled with her SUV Wednesday night.

Roy Schlegel, 33, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend on the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Drive in Lehigh Township and fleeing with her black 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe around 11:50 p.m., local police Chief Scott Fogel said.

Schlegel, of Slatington, later returned to the victim’s home and sped toward police officers who were standing in the driveway, Fogel said.

He then drove away, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit that was quickly terminated due to Schlegel’s high speed and erratic driving, Fogel said.

Schlegel, pictured above, is also wanted on felony warrants for several August incidents involving eluding and resisting arrest in Lehigh Township and Slatington, Fogel said.

An additional felony warrant has been issued for fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, stalking, reckless endangering and other offenses.

Schlegel, who police said should be considered dangerous, may be driving a stolen 2002 white Ford F250 pickup truck with yellow lights on top and PA plates reading YMC 0760.

Anyone with information about Schlegel’s location is asked to contact the Lehigh Township Police Department at (610) 760-8800.

