SEEN HIM? Police Seek ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect In Bethlehem Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man accused of firing a gun at a vehicle in Bethlehem.

Dassan Othaniel Pickard, pictured above, is accused of firing a gun several times at an unoccupied vehicle on the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday, police said in a release.

Pickard fled the scene before police arrived, according to witness statements.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Pickard’s arrest with charges for person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer a firearm, as well as recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

Pickard is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department.

