Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Search For Missing Northampton County Man, 22

Valerie Musson
Dylan Geuss, 22, of Nectarine Road in Danielsville
Dylan Geuss, 22, of Nectarine Road in Danielsville Photo Credit: Lehigh Township Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man in Northampton County.

Dylan Geuss, of Nectarine Road in Danielsville, disabled his home’s WiFi and took his electronic devices before leaving on July 7, Lehigh Township police said Friday.

Geuss is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair and glasses, police said.

Surveillance footage from the area shows a white man with a white shirt and khaki pants standing near a dark-colored sedan that had stopped in front of his home, though Geuss wasn’t seen entering the car, police said.

Geuss was described as an introvert and possibly a high-functioning autistic, police said.

Anyone with information about Geuss’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lehigh Township Police Department at 610-760-8800.

