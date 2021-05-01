SEE ANYTHING? State Police Seek Info On Men Who Burglarized Northampton County Storage Units

State Police are seeking information after two men broke into and stole several items from a Northampton County self-storage facility early Monday morning.

Two men wearing dark clothing broke into Budget Self Storage on North Walnut Street in Bath Borough and forced their way into several rental units between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a release.

The men fled with several items and were seen on surveillance footage being dropped off and picked up by a white sedan, Branosky said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861–2026 and reference Incident Number PA 21 – 12041.

