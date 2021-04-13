Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Search Underway For Suspect Who Fired Gun At 2 Adults, Infant From Mercedes, Easton Police Say

Valerie Musson
100 block of South 11th Street in Easton
100 block of South 11th Street in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Easton Police are searching for the person who fired a gun from a Mercedes at two adults and an infant early Tuesday morning.

The three victims were targeted in a car near the 100 block of South 11th Street shortly after 2 a.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing Easton Police Lt. Matthew Gerould.

A home in the area was also shot at, Gerould said.

The gunfire — which did not cause any injuries — was the result of a neighborhood disturbance, authorities said.

People at the scene of the shooting were uncooperative as officers initiated the investigation, authorities said.

One vehicle was towed and will be searched once a warrant is sworn out, according to Gerould.

Officers are on the lookout for a silver or otherwise light-colored Mercedes Benz that has a broken taillight on the left side, authorities said.

The vehicle had reportedly been traveling south on 11th Street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phil McGuigan at 610-250-6637 or call the Easton Police Department’s tip line at 610-250-6635.

