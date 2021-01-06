Report: Felony Charge For Northampton County Man Who Spit Blood In Jail Cell, Said He Had COVID

A Northampton County man who police say spit blood at Easton officers from a holding cell and said he had COVID-19 is facing felony charges, a new report says.

John Paul Suozzo, 34, said he had the virus and spit blood around the holding cell as well as a nearby desk and computer after being arrested for making several bogus calls to 911 while intoxicated around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, LehighValleyLive reports citing court records.

Suozzo, of Forks Township, was charged with felony aggravated harassment by prisoner, calling 911 for something other than emergency, institutional vandalism, public drunkenness and resisting arrest. He was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, the report says.

